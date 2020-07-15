Bernice Coy RochelleWAKE FORESTBernice Coy Rochelle, 74, of Wake Forest, passed away Sunday morning, July 12, 2020 at Litchford Falls Healthcare & Rehabilitation of Raleigh. He was born in Wake County to the late Everette Coy Rochelle and Bessie Tilley Rochelle. Mr. Rochelle worked for America Tobacco for many years before becoming owner/operator of Rochelle's Construction & Electric. He loved his family dearly and will be greatly missed.A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock, Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020 at Faith Harvest Church, 4737 Willeva Drive, Wake Forest, NC. Burial will follow in the Sykes Family Cemetery.Mr. Rochelle is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sue Holbrook Rochelle; sons, Mickey Rochelle & wife Meaca of Wake Forest and Larry Rochelle & wife Becky of Wake Forest; grandchildren, Jessica, Erica, Amber, Heather, Derrick, Jeramee, Daniel, Julianna and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Anderson, Kynlee, Kaitlyn, Aubrey and Maverick.Friends may visit with the family from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday evening, July 16, 2020 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400