Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc
1654 NC 24 and 50 Hwy
Warsaw, NC 28398
(910) 293-7575
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc
1654 NC 24 and 50 Hwy
Warsaw, NC 28398
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc
1654 NC 24 and 50 Hwy
Warsaw, NC 28398
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Chambers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Harold Chambers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bernice Harold Chambers Obituary
Bernice Harold Chambers

Jacksonville

Bernice Harold Chambers, 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington. Mr. Chambers was born February 18, 1932 in Duplin County, NC to the late Albert Chambers and Alice Parker Chambers.

Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Warsaw. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and burial will conclude the service in Devotional Gardens.

Mr. Chambers is survived by his daughter, Gayle Fell and husband, Dennis of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Matthias and husband, David; great-granddaughter, Serenity Matthias, all of Jacksonville and sister, Dorothy Dail of Kinston.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Chambers was preceded in death by wife, Mattie Pearl Chambers; brother, Alvin Jo Chambers; and sister, Kathleen Chambers.

A service of Community Funeral Home of Warsaw, Inc.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now