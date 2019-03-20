|
Bernice Harold Chambers
Jacksonville
Bernice Harold Chambers, 87, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice in Wilmington. Mr. Chambers was born February 18, 1932 in Duplin County, NC to the late Albert Chambers and Alice Parker Chambers.
Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Warsaw. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and burial will conclude the service in Devotional Gardens.
Mr. Chambers is survived by his daughter, Gayle Fell and husband, Dennis of Jacksonville; granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Matthias and husband, David; great-granddaughter, Serenity Matthias, all of Jacksonville and sister, Dorothy Dail of Kinston.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Chambers was preceded in death by wife, Mattie Pearl Chambers; brother, Alvin Jo Chambers; and sister, Kathleen Chambers.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019