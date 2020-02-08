Home

PARRISH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. POLLOCK STREET
Selma, NC 27576-3403
(919) 965-3031
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Smithfield, NC
Bernice Johnson


1925 - 2020
Bernice Johnson Obituary
Bernice McKenzie Johnson

January 27, 1925 - February 6, 2020

Smithfield

Bernice McKenzie Johnson, 95, died Thursday at Autumn Care of Nashville.

Mrs. Johnson was a very loving wife, mother, and doting "mawmaw" who enjoyed cooking and being with her loving family. She was a licensed cosmetologist, and maintained a shop at her home for over 40 years. Mrs. Johnson wore many hats in her life, serving as a Cub Scout den mother. She was active for many years in the American Legion women's auxiliary as well as an active member in the local and state cosmetology community. She was a long standing member of First Presbyterian Church.

The one phrase her family could count on hearing every time they parted company was "Be sweet and I love you!"

A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday at First Presbyterian Church in Smithfield with Rev. Joseph Hester officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Aubon Johnson on December 11, 2000.

Surviving are her sons, Wayne R Johnson and Lynn of Winston-Salem; Allen M. Johnson and Sherrie Byrd of Rocky Mount; granddaughter, Katherine Gross and Dustin of Indian Land SC; grandson, Robert A. Johnson and Carly of Winston-Salem, granddaughter Elizabeth J. Johnson of Winston-Salem, grandsons Riley and Cameron Johnson of Rocky Mount, great grandson Nathan Gross, great granddaughters Georgia Gross, Lucy and June Johnson.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the caregivers of Meadowview Assisted Living of Smithfield and Autumn Care of Nashville for their kindness and devotion in Bernice's final years.

A very special thank you is extended to Betsy Olive for being such a devoted and loving friend all these years, and to Joe Hester for his love and support of our matriarch.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8 pm on Saturday.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Building Fund. 215 S 3rd St Smithfield NC 27577.

Condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 8, 2020
