Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haywood Funeral Home
2415 S Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 832-2835
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Martin Street Baptist Church
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:30 PM
Martin Street Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernice Rainbow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernice Rainbow


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bernice Rainbow Obituary
Bernice Felton Rainbow

January 31, 1918 - May 24, 2019

Raleigh

Bernice Felton Rainbow, 101, departed this life on May 24, 2019 in Raleigh,NC. She was born to Richmond and Lemme Lightly Felton of Marshallville, Georgia.

She was a graduate of Spelman College and Atlanta University in Library Science. After pursuing her education, she settled in Raleigh, NC where she married William Augustus Rainbow.

In Raleigh, she worked as a librarian at Shaw University for over forty years.

Bernice was a dedicated member of the Links, Inc. and she was an avid bridge enthusiast with memberships in various clubs.

Preceding her in death are her husband, four brothers and two sisters. Cherishing her memory are her four daughters, Sheree Rainbow, Willa McGriff, Donna Rainbow and Julie Rainbow, Four grandchildren; Jalaal Spearman, Walter McGriff, Bernice McGriff and Noah Rainbow-Douglas and a beloved baby sister, Lemme Bailey. She has a host of nieces and nephews, grand and great nieces, nephews along with additional relatives. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 31st at Martin Street Baptist Church with visitation at 11:30am and the service at 12:30pm. For more detailed info visit: www.haywoodfh.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haywood Funeral Home
Download Now