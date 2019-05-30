Bernice Felton Rainbow



January 31, 1918 - May 24, 2019



Raleigh



Bernice Felton Rainbow, 101, departed this life on May 24, 2019 in Raleigh,NC. She was born to Richmond and Lemme Lightly Felton of Marshallville, Georgia.



She was a graduate of Spelman College and Atlanta University in Library Science. After pursuing her education, she settled in Raleigh, NC where she married William Augustus Rainbow.



In Raleigh, she worked as a librarian at Shaw University for over forty years.



Bernice was a dedicated member of the Links, Inc. and she was an avid bridge enthusiast with memberships in various clubs.



Preceding her in death are her husband, four brothers and two sisters. Cherishing her memory are her four daughters, Sheree Rainbow, Willa McGriff, Donna Rainbow and Julie Rainbow, Four grandchildren; Jalaal Spearman, Walter McGriff, Bernice McGriff and Noah Rainbow-Douglas and a beloved baby sister, Lemme Bailey. She has a host of nieces and nephews, grand and great nieces, nephews along with additional relatives. Funeral service will be held Friday, May 31st at Martin Street Baptist Church with visitation at 11:30am and the service at 12:30pm.