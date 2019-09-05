|
|
Bernice L. Spencer-Moody
September 25, 1949-August 11,2019
Raleigh
Our beloved Mother and friend Bernice L. Moody was brought into this world on September 25, 1949 and passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on August 11,2019 at Wake Med Hospital in Raleigh, NC. Bernice attended Jesup W. Scott High School in Toledo, Ohio. Later, she accepted a position at the United States Postal Services (USPS) where she worked in various departments finishing her career of 38 years in Toledo, Ohio and moved to Raleigh, NC to enjoy her retirement.
Bernice will truly be missed. Her siblings considered her to be a matriarch after their parents passed. She tirelessly set fine examples for her sister, brothers and children to follow. She was always known to be kind and considerate with her neighbors and volunteered often in her church and community.
Bernice was preceded in death by both parents- (mother and father, Ruthie L. Wright, Larry L. Spencer) former husband and friend- Franklin D. Moody, brother- Kevin D. Spencer and one granddaughter DaNisha B. Moody. She leaves behind her 3 children, son- Marcus D. Moody of Las Vegas, Nevada, daughters- Denise and DaNene Moody of Raleigh, North Carolina, 3 grandchildren- Dorian R. Law Jr., Brandin O. Williams and Brandi D. Williams. Brothers- Clark (Arbira) Drayton, Gerald E. Spencer, Darin T. Wright and Dion G. (Marlene) Wright, sister- Shirley L. Spencer-DeGoldsby and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7,2019, 4:00 pm at Journey Church 3500 Spring Forest Rd. Raleigh, NC 27616
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019