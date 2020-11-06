1/
Bertha McNair
Bertha Lois McNair

Raleigh

Bertha Lois (Stancill) McNair, 75, of Raleigh, slipped into eternal rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Transitions Lifecare.

Bertha was born in Greenville, NC to the late Offie and Gwendolyn (Forest) Stancill. She attended Rose High School and East Carolina before marrying Larry McNair and moving to Raleigh.

Bertha was preceded in death by her father, Offie Stancill, her mother, Gwendolyn Stancill, and brother OJ Stancill.

Bertha is survived by her husband, Larry McNair, son, Stan McNair and wife, Erin McNair, daughter, Angela Riggs and Husband Jim Riggs, son Stephen McNair, Grandchildren, Jamie Riggs, Andy Riggs, Kaley Coward, Nathan McNair, Brandon McNair and Anavah McNair, and sister Gale Schumack.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Brown- Wynne Funeral Home, 1701 E. Millbrook Rd. Raleigh, NC 27609.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Bertha's honor to the American Cancer Society.

The family welcomes all who are comfortable to attend Bertha's memorial service. They do kindly request all guests follow social distancing and mask wearing protocols in place due to COVID-19.

Arrangements are being held by Brown-Wynne Millbrook.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
