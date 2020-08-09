1/
Bertine Williams
1935 - 2020
BERTINE HARRIS WILLIAMS

OCTOBER 9, 1935 - AUGUST 6, 2020

WILSON

Bertine Harris Williams, 84, of Wilson, died August 6, 2020.

Due to COVID19 concerns, a private service was held for the family.

She is survived by her husband, Cecil T. Williams, Sr.; daughters, Sandra Pope (Jim) of Elm City and Cynthia Williams of Rocky Mount; sons, Cecil T. Williams, Jr. (Helen) of Elm City and David Williams (Linda) of Rocky Mount; grandchildren, Cecil T. Williams III (Kelly), Mark Williams (Allison), Kelly Reason (Josh), Kasey Keel (Taylor); great-grandchildren Cecil T. Williams IV, Annabel Williams, Morgan Williams, Maxton Williams, Sadie Reason; sister, Gladys Williams (James) of Wilson.

Mrs. Williams was predeceased by her parents, Lonnie and Gladys Sledge Harris; step-mother, Lessie Morgan Hinton Harris, who raised her; an infant daughter; step-sister, Marie Conway; step-brothers, Elvin Hinton and Marvin Hinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 5142 NC Hwy 58 N, Wilson, NC 27896.

Arrangements are by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr. N, Wilson, 237-7171, www.wilsonmemorialservice.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
