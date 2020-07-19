Bessie Lee Evans



Winston-Salem



Aunt Bessie Lee Evans, age 94, of Winston-Salem, died June 27, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Fred Douglas Sr. and Vera Canidate Evans of Fayetteville, NC. Her sister, Eleanor and brothers, Fred Douglas Jr. (Janet) and James Harold Evans preceded her in death.



Aunt Bessie was the beloved Aunt, Great Aunt, Great Great Aunt and Great Great Great Aunt of the entire Evans family. She worked at Nassau & Suffolk Home Care, Nurses Aides Inc., Uniondale, NY for many years. Aunt Bessie was always willing to help anyone who was in need. Aunt Bessie devoted her whole life to her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and family. Private interment will be held at Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead, NY.



Arrangements entrusted to Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store