1/1
Bessie L. Evans
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bessie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bessie Lee Evans

Winston-Salem

Aunt Bessie Lee Evans, age 94, of Winston-Salem, died June 27, 2020. She was the loving daughter of the late Fred Douglas Sr. and Vera Canidate Evans of Fayetteville, NC. Her sister, Eleanor and brothers, Fred Douglas Jr. (Janet) and James Harold Evans preceded her in death.

Aunt Bessie was the beloved Aunt, Great Aunt, Great Great Aunt and Great Great Great Aunt of the entire Evans family. She worked at Nassau & Suffolk Home Care, Nurses Aides Inc., Uniondale, NY for many years. Aunt Bessie was always willing to help anyone who was in need. Aunt Bessie devoted her whole life to her parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and family. Private interment will be held at Greenfield Cemetery, Hempstead, NY.

Arrangements entrusted to Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home, Raleigh, NC.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC
1515 New Bern Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27611
(919) 831-2596
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steven L. Lyons Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved