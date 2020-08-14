Bessie Mae Speck
Knightdale
Bessie Mae Speck, 96, passed away on August 11, 2020. She was born December 7, 1923 in Wake County to the late James Addison Pulley and Lala Modell Williams Pulley. Bessie left North Carolina and enjoyed a long career with the Federal Reserve Board in Washington, DC. She also lived in Pennsylvania and Florida before returning to North Carolina late in her life. Bessie literally traveled all around the world. In addition to traveling, she enjoyed playing cards, golf, shopping and family reunions.
Bessie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Bessie was preceded in death by husbands: Alexander McCrae and Asa Speck; brothers: Wilbur Pulley, James Pulley, Jessie Pulley, E.B. Pulley, Allen Pulley; sisters: Katherine Jones, Lounell Watkins, Eva Sam.
Bessie will be inurned at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Washington, DC.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.