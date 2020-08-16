1/1
Beth C. McAllister
1941 - 2020
Beth Clinkscales McAllister

May 3, 1941 - August 10, 2020

Raleigh

Beth Clinkscales McAllister was called home on the morning of August 10, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her son, Tim McAllister; her brother, Jim Clinkscales (wife, Claire Clinkscales and children, Anna and Drew Clinkscales) and her cousin, Edith Fowler.

Beth touched many lives while on this earth. She was always active in her community and fought for justice for those who were disenfranchised her entire life. Service was in her blood and she was a fierce advocate for those who were in need.

Her passion for justice and service started early in her life as a student of UNCG in 1960 when 4 NC A&T students staged a sit-in for racial equality at the downtown Greensboro Woolworth lunch counter. Beth made her way downtown to show her support. She continued her career of service by leading the creation of Wake County Meals on Wheels in 1974. She delivered meals for many years afterwards. She also worked for the Council on Aging during the 1970s to support the elderly population in Wake County.

Beth led the fight for the equal rights of women and lobbied for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment from 1975-1982. She was the president of the North Carolinians United for the ERA. She continued her work in politics as a member of the League of Women Voters for over 35 years.

She became the executive director of Hospice of Wake County in 1981. While at Hospice, she lobbied the state legislature and got licensing approval for hospice organizations. During this time, the AIDS pandemic surged onto the scene and Beth saw another need. So she co-founded the AIDS Service Agency of Wake County and was the chair of the NC Council of Churches' Task Force on Ministry to Persons Living with AIDS.

While getting her master's in social work from UNC, Beth worked with death row inmates performing mitigation work for the NC Death Penalty Resource Center. She continued to work with them for the next 15 years. She then became executive director of Summit House, a program for non-violent female offenders and their children that gave them the tools they needed to reintegrate into society.

Beth loved her family and friends (her "family of the heart"). She enjoyed trips to both the mountains and the beaches of NC. Another love of Beth's was her church. She was very active at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church and served on many committees over the years. From W.W. Finlator's pastorate until her last, she was dedicated to her spiritual family. Her life of service was grounded in her faith.

A service for Beth will be held at a later date to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Transitions Life Care in her honor.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 16, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Prayers going out for you Tim, I'm so sorry, I know the loss is immense. Her legacy shines on in you!
Tracey Wilson
August 15, 2020
My sympathies to Tim and Beth's entire family and community of friends as you mourn her passing. I knew Beth in her later years in her declining health as a resident in long-term care, but could still see the light and spirit that was abundant in her healthier years. Sincerely, Julia Storm (Rex Family Council)
Julia Storm
Friend
August 13, 2020
Sad to hear this news; she is at peace now. Prayers & thoughts to her son Tim. Sincerely the Fowlers (Edith) Virginia
Virginia Cantrell
August 12, 2020
I admired Beth before I met her, having heard of her good works shortly after I moved to Raleigh in the 1980's. When we finally did meet we discovered shared passions for justice issues, particularly for ending the death penalty. Beth had a gentle heart, a sturdy spirit, a visionary view, a formidable commitment to making lives better. She gentled the world around her. What better legacy could there be than that.
Margaret Toman
Friend
August 12, 2020
I will miss Beth for her warmth, smile, talent and service in so many ways--particularly at Pullen in many leadership roles as well as the League of Women Voters
of Wake County! She was a true leader and servant, unselfish and generous! I will
remember her smile, dedication, and hard work! A true friend and co-worker! I hope
her dear family will know how well Beth will be remembered by so many!
Hilda A. Highfill




Hilda A Highfill
Friend
August 12, 2020
Beth was a great community leader and a beautiful, kind and thoughtful person. She made a difference wherever she went. We will miss her greatly.
Mary Moore
August 12, 2020
I will always remember Beth's passion and compassion in her service to and with others. She was a great role model and a friend. I will be thinking of you, Tim, and the rest of the family. We are better for having known her. She will surely be missed!
Nancy Jones
Friend
August 12, 2020
myhero, mentor and guifing star
cullen gurganus
Friend
August 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. When I (Susan) was in the Mission and Outreach Council, Beth would always graciously host our meetings. Her shy basset hound would greet us and then run away. She was a great supporter of women’s rights and had a gift of being angry and pleasant at the same time. Always a champion of those in need and a great person to call friend. We’ ll miss your great heart and compassion. From Susan & Boyd Rogers
Susan Rogers
Friend
August 12, 2020
What a blessing Beth’s life was! She worked hard for the sake of others. In this work, she was organized and focused, but always had a great smile. She had a heart full of love. Now she can rest.
Peggy Korte
Acquaintance
August 12, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Beth's death. She was a wonderful person who did some amazing things in her life. She was a good friend to many. My sympathies for the family during this time of grief.
Nancy Bradley
Friend
