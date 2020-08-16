Beth Clinkscales McAllister



May 3, 1941 - August 10, 2020



Raleigh



Beth Clinkscales McAllister was called home on the morning of August 10, 2020 after a long fight with Parkinson's Disease. She is survived by her son, Tim McAllister; her brother, Jim Clinkscales (wife, Claire Clinkscales and children, Anna and Drew Clinkscales) and her cousin, Edith Fowler.



Beth touched many lives while on this earth. She was always active in her community and fought for justice for those who were disenfranchised her entire life. Service was in her blood and she was a fierce advocate for those who were in need.



Her passion for justice and service started early in her life as a student of UNCG in 1960 when 4 NC A&T students staged a sit-in for racial equality at the downtown Greensboro Woolworth lunch counter. Beth made her way downtown to show her support. She continued her career of service by leading the creation of Wake County Meals on Wheels in 1974. She delivered meals for many years afterwards. She also worked for the Council on Aging during the 1970s to support the elderly population in Wake County.



Beth led the fight for the equal rights of women and lobbied for the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment from 1975-1982. She was the president of the North Carolinians United for the ERA. She continued her work in politics as a member of the League of Women Voters for over 35 years.



She became the executive director of Hospice of Wake County in 1981. While at Hospice, she lobbied the state legislature and got licensing approval for hospice organizations. During this time, the AIDS pandemic surged onto the scene and Beth saw another need. So she co-founded the AIDS Service Agency of Wake County and was the chair of the NC Council of Churches' Task Force on Ministry to Persons Living with AIDS.



While getting her master's in social work from UNC, Beth worked with death row inmates performing mitigation work for the NC Death Penalty Resource Center. She continued to work with them for the next 15 years. She then became executive director of Summit House, a program for non-violent female offenders and their children that gave them the tools they needed to reintegrate into society.



Beth loved her family and friends (her "family of the heart"). She enjoyed trips to both the mountains and the beaches of NC. Another love of Beth's was her church. She was very active at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church and served on many committees over the years. From W.W. Finlator's pastorate until her last, she was dedicated to her spiritual family. Her life of service was grounded in her faith.



A service for Beth will be held at a later date to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Transitions Life Care in her honor.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store