|
|
Beth Carter Cassedy
July 18, 1957 - February 15, 2020
Raleigh
Beth Carter Cassedy died at her home in Raleigh, NC on February 15, 2020. She was born July 18, 1957, in Decatur, Ala., to Ernest Purcell Carter and Jean Hester Carter, both deceased.
Beth was graduated from Durham High School in 1975 and earned a B.A. in Government in 1979 from Franklin and Marshall College in Lancaster, Penn. In 1982 she received a master's degree in Public Policy from Duke University before venturing north and meeting her future husband, Dan, in Binghamton, NY where he was in graduate school, and where her son, Carter, was born in 1986.
Beth and Dan next ventured even further north, to Montpelier, VT, where her daughter, Claire, was born in 1988. Vermont was beautiful and friendly, but too cold for a southern girl, so Beth and Dan shifted back to North Carolina in 1990 to raise their family.
In the 1990s Beth worked from home while the kids were in school and managed a successful house renovation and resale business that she started with Dan and her brother Mike and sister-in-law Jean. In 1999, she put her organizational skills to work at NC State University, and she recently retired as Director of Research Development in the College of Education, where faculty were grateful for her work in helping them win millions of dollars in research grants.
She was very athletic, and she spent years on the tennis court from an early age, including leading her teams in both high school and college, and teaching summer camps at Duke. For the last 20 years Beth's passion was rowing, spending countless hours on Lake Wheeler and competing in masters' races all over the eastern U.S.
Also important in Beth's life was art – observing it, thinking about it, and creating it. She loved both painting and sculpture, and after taking a metal-working class, the possibilities (and Beth's visions) expanded. For the next three years, her birthday and Christmas wish lists included a MIG welder, a plasma cutter, and an oxy-acetylene torch.
Surviving to cherish Beth's memory are her husband, Dan, and children, Carter and Claire; brothers Mike Carter (Jean), Jim Carter (Susan), Bob Carter (Sue); and nieces and nephews Lynsey, Will, Cathleen (Landon), Annie, Carlton, and David. In addition, she collected many steadfast friends from every stage of her life, and she was particularly proud to have raised two smart children to be critical thinkers and thoughtful citizens of the world.
A commemoration of Beth's life will be held at Lake Wheeler Park in Raleigh on Saturday March 7 at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Beth's name to the Raleigh Rowing Center, which can be done online at www.raleighrowing.org.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 19, 2020