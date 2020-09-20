1/
Beth Cunningham
1969 - 2020
{ "" }
Beth Ann Cunningham

May 4, 1969 - September 16, 2020

Dunn

Beth Ann Cunningham, age 51, of Dunn, NC passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1969 in Rumford, ME.

Beth is survived by her mother, Gemma (Serafin) Bell; her stepfather, David Bell; life partner, Mike Dunlay; and several loved aunts, uncles and cousins.

Beth loved The Lord and was a devout Christian. She especially loved flower arrangements and her cats and dogs. Beth was a bright light to many people and will be missed dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a future date.

Charitable contributions in Beth's honor may be made to The SPCA of Wake County at spcawake.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.quinnmcgowen.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home
315 Willow Woods Drive
Wilmington, NC 28409
(910) 794-7171
