Beth Ann Cunningham
May 4, 1969 - September 16, 2020
Dunn
Beth Ann Cunningham, age 51, of Dunn, NC passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. She was born on May 4, 1969 in Rumford, ME.
Beth is survived by her mother, Gemma (Serafin) Bell; her stepfather, David Bell; life partner, Mike Dunlay; and several loved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Beth loved The Lord and was a devout Christian. She especially loved flower arrangements and her cats and dogs. Beth was a bright light to many people and will be missed dearly.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Charitable contributions in Beth's honor may be made to The SPCA of Wake County at spcawake.org
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at stjude.org
.
