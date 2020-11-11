Betsy Boyd Lindemuth



Raleigh



Betsy Boyd Lindemuth, 78, passed away on November 4. She was a resident of Brighton Gardens of Raleigh.



Betsy is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Steve Johnson, of Newburyport, MA; her nephew, Karl Johnson and his wife, Edwina, of Stillwater, MN; and her grandnephews, Gunnar Johnson, of Cupertino, CA and Kyle Johnson, of Somerville, MA. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Lindemuth, and by her parents, Carol Owen Janes and Jessie Boyd Janes, of Waynesville, NC.



Betsy graduated from Waynesville High School in 1960, and from Wake Forest University in 1964 with a degree in accounting. She worked as a CPA for both the GAO and a private accounting firm in Washington, DC. Following that career, she worked in floral arrangement while living in Las Vegas, NV. After moving to Raleigh, she started her own business, Butterfly Books, selling used books on the Internet.



Betsy was an enthusiastic gardener, enjoyed volunteering for the JC Raulston Arboretum and was an active member of the Unity Church of Raleigh. She was an avid reader, particularly of mysteries. Betsy's two rescue cats brought her constant joy.



Betsy will be sorely missed by her family and friends. Suggested remembrances are donations to the J C Raulston Arboretum in Raleigh, or to the Humane Society of the US.



