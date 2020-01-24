Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlisle Funeral Home
701 Hospital Drive
Tarboro, NC 27886
(252) 823-0211
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carlisle Funeral Home
Tarboro, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Pinetops United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Tolson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy Cobb Tolson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy Cobb Tolson Obituary
Betsy Cobb Tolson

Pinetops

Betsy Cobb Tolson, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Norris Tolson; two daughters, Kimberly Gregory, of Wilmington; Jerri Tryon, of Cary; one son, Jon Tolson, of Macclesfield; one sister, Peggy Webb, five beloved grandchildren, Ashley, of

Austin, Texas, Hannah Tryon, of Cary, Jack, Kate, Emory, of Wilmington.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, January 25 at Pinetops United Methodist Church with the burial following at the Cemetery in Macclesfield.

Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on January 24 at Carlisle Funeral Home in

Tarboro. Friends and family may call anytime at the family home, Vinedale, Pinetops.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Pinetops United Methodist Church, 111 N 3rd St, Pinetops, NC 27864. Arrangements are entrusted to Carlisle Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlislefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Carlisle Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -