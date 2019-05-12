Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
Betsy Gay Obituary
Betsy Stephens Gay

February 14, 1930 - May 10, 2019

Apex

Betsy Stephens Gay, 89 of Wake County passed away on May 10, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Betty Stephens and brother Horace Stephens, Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Frank Stephens, and her 5 children, Hank Gay (Cindy), Wanda Lamm (Ricky), Tony Gay (Debbie), Randy Gay (Kathy), and Andy Gay (Nichole), 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502 on Monday, May 13 at 11:00am, graveside service to follow at Apex Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019
