Betsy Stephens Gay
February 14, 1930 - May 10, 2019
Apex
Betsy Stephens Gay, 89 of Wake County passed away on May 10, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents Horace and Betty Stephens and brother Horace Stephens, Jr.
She is survived by her brother, Frank Stephens, and her 5 children, Hank Gay (Cindy), Wanda Lamm (Ricky), Tony Gay (Debbie), Randy Gay (Kathy), and Andy Gay (Nichole), 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502 on Monday, May 13 at 11:00am, graveside service to follow at Apex Cemetery.
Published in The News & Observer on May 12, 2019