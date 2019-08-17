Home

Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
(919) 362-8233
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Olive Chapel Baptist Church
600 New Hill Olive Chapel Road
Apex, NC
Betsy Olive Obituary
Betsy Leigh Olive

Apex

Betsy Leigh Olive, 58, of New Hill, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC.

Betsy was born in Wake County, NC to Robert and Elizabeth Harris Olive. She was a graduate of Apex High School and was employed as a Sales Manager with Revlon and was the founder of the Apex Beauty Outlet. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Olive and her sister, Linda Horton.

Betsy is survived by her fiance, Tony Tingen, her son, Ryan Miller and his fiance, Audrey Ray; mother, Elizabeth Harris Olive; brothers, Bobby and Terry Olive; sisters, Carolyn Thompson and Janice Nobles. The family will receive friends, Sunday August 18, 2019 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St. Apex, NC 27502. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Olive Chapel Baptist Church, 600 New Hill Olive Chapel Road, Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Olive Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 7101 Creedmoor Road Suite 130 Raleigh, NC 27613 www.fightcff.org
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 17, 2019
