Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Betsy Taylor, 71, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late Leonard William Cheatham, Jr. and Ellen Berry Cheatham.

Mrs. Taylor retired as a Medical Records Assistant at North Carolina Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by her husband of 33 years, Richard Taylor; sons, David Morgan and wife Cory, Dan Morgan and wife Ashley; sister, Nancy McIntosh and husband Jim; brother, Bill Cheatham and wife Brenda; grandchildren, Taylor Morgan, Macie Morgan, Madison Morgan, Cameron Lewis; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26th at Maplewood Cemetery with Rev. Larry Bowden officiating.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 24, 2019
