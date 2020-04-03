Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strickland Funeral Home
103 W. Franklin Street
Louisburg, NC 27549
(919) 496-4191
Resources
More Obituaries for Betsy Stallings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betsy U. Stallings


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betsy U. Stallings Obituary
Betsy U. Stallings

July 5, 1925 - April 2, 2020

Pilot

Betsy U. Stallings, 94, of the Pilot Community, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior at Louisburg Healthcare & Rehabilitation on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Born in Franklin County, NC on July 5, 1925, to Otha and Annie Freeman Upchurch. Betsy was a retired seamstress and homemaker. She loved her family dearly and always put them before herself. She was a long time member and supporter of Pilot Baptist Church. She showed her love for others by preparing delicious meals and by sending many cards of sympathy and encouragement or to celebrate special occasions. Betsy really loved country music and, when her health permitted, was always ready to go anywhere to a concert.

Betsy is survived by her only son, Steve Tant (Abbey), granddaughters Sherri Barham (Billy), Ginger Kirby (Barry) and great grandson, Noah Kirby. Also, she is survived by brothers, Nick Upchurch and Gary Upchurch and predeceased by siblings Delano Upchurch, Daphine Koontz, Pattie Belcher, Junie Upchurch, Eugene Upchurch, Howard Upchurch, Broward Upchurch, and Don Upchurch. Betsy is also predeceased by husbands Dwight Tant, Boyce Edmundson, and Cameron Stallings.

The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at Coventry House of Zebulon, Carillon of Knightdale, and Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Louisburg for the loving and professional care in her final years. Due to the coronavirus crisis, a private family graveside service will be held. A memorial service celebrating Betsy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pilot Baptist Church Abundant Blessings/Food Pantry Ministry, 8103 Hwy 39 S., Zebulon, NC 27597, www.pilotbaptist.com/resources.html.

Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betsy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Strickland Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -