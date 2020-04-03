|
Betsy U. Stallings
July 5, 1925 - April 2, 2020
Pilot
Betsy U. Stallings, 94, of the Pilot Community, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior at Louisburg Healthcare & Rehabilitation on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
Born in Franklin County, NC on July 5, 1925, to Otha and Annie Freeman Upchurch. Betsy was a retired seamstress and homemaker. She loved her family dearly and always put them before herself. She was a long time member and supporter of Pilot Baptist Church. She showed her love for others by preparing delicious meals and by sending many cards of sympathy and encouragement or to celebrate special occasions. Betsy really loved country music and, when her health permitted, was always ready to go anywhere to a concert.
Betsy is survived by her only son, Steve Tant (Abbey), granddaughters Sherri Barham (Billy), Ginger Kirby (Barry) and great grandson, Noah Kirby. Also, she is survived by brothers, Nick Upchurch and Gary Upchurch and predeceased by siblings Delano Upchurch, Daphine Koontz, Pattie Belcher, Junie Upchurch, Eugene Upchurch, Howard Upchurch, Broward Upchurch, and Don Upchurch. Betsy is also predeceased by husbands Dwight Tant, Boyce Edmundson, and Cameron Stallings.
The family extends their sincere appreciation to the staff at Coventry House of Zebulon, Carillon of Knightdale, and Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation of Louisburg for the loving and professional care in her final years. Due to the coronavirus crisis, a private family graveside service will be held. A memorial service celebrating Betsy's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pilot Baptist Church Abundant Blessings/Food Pantry Ministry, 8103 Hwy 39 S., Zebulon, NC 27597, www.pilotbaptist.com/resources.html.
Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 3, 2020