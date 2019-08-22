|
|
Bette Jean Davis
January 22, 1928 - August 19, 2019
Apex
Loving Mother to five (William Cowan, Richard Cowan, DeGina Webster, Deward "Tiger" Davis, and Treasure Davis).
Beloved "Granny Goose" to 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Spirit-filled follower of Jesus.
Bette Jean Davis, 91, was called home by her Lord and Savior on August 19th, 2019.
Born in Memphis, TN to the late Richard West and Sarah Odessa "Diddy" Lipscomb, Bette was a strong southern woman, fiercely independent, she was whiskey in a teacup. She lived a life of sacrifice, first as a Navy wife and Mother, before ultimately devoting herself to raising two of her grandchildren (Meighan and Dustin Davis).
With a movie star name, and the personality to match, Bette with her grace and charm would become everybody's favorite person in the room.
She enjoyed singing, dancing to Willie Nelson songs, playing card games, and collecting antiques, but most of all she loved her family and sharing her testimony.
While she will be deeply missed, our memories of Bette will forever be treasured. She may be gone but never forgotten.
"We knew someday that you would fly away
For love's the greatest healer to be found
So leave us if you need to, We will still remember,
Our Angel flying too close to the ground"
Graveside service will be held for family and friends on Saturday August 24, 1pm, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 8100 Granby St, Norfolk, VA.
Condolences to www.ApexFuneral.net
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 22, 2019