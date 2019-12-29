Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Twin Lakes May-Foley Chapel
Entombment
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Raleigh Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Jones Obituary
Bettie Pearce Jones

December 23, 1933 - December 24, 2019

Burlington

Bettie Yvonne Pearce Jones, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Twin Lakes Memory Care. The Funeral Service will be held December 30, 2019 at Twin Lakes May-Foley Chapel at 2:00 PM by Rev. Russell Stott. The family will receive friends following the service at The Terrace Restaurant of Twin Lakes. The entombment will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Jones family. You may sign the online register book and read the full obituary at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -