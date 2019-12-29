|
Bettie Pearce Jones
December 23, 1933 - December 24, 2019
Burlington
Bettie Yvonne Pearce Jones, 86, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Twin Lakes Memory Care. The Funeral Service will be held December 30, 2019 at Twin Lakes May-Foley Chapel at 2:00 PM by Rev. Russell Stott. The family will receive friends following the service at The Terrace Restaurant of Twin Lakes. The entombment will be held at noon on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Raleigh Memorial Park. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Jones family. You may sign the online register book and read the full obituary at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 29, 2019