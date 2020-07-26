1/1
Bettie K. Graham
1923 - 2020
Bettie Kenyon Graham

September 18, 1923 - July 22, 2020

Raleigh

Bettie Kenyon Graham died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her husband Hartwell Lamar Graham, Jr., and her grandson John Thomas Morrison.

Bettie was born in Charlotte, graduated from Central High School in 1941, graduated from Queens College in 1945 and went to work for Eastern Airlines at the downtown ticket office. Bettie and Hartwell married on May 20, 1950 and lived in Charlotte until moving to Raleigh's Springmoor Retirement Community June 2006 to be near their daughters and their families. She and Hartwell were married 63 years before his death in 2014. Bettie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother as well as a friend to many.

Bettie is survived by her two daughters, Betsy Morrison (husband, Tom Morrison) and Helen Roberts (husband, Bo Roberts); four grandchildren, Anna Morrison, Graham Roberts (wife, Rachel Roberts), Hart Roberts (wife, Jenny Roberts), and Lucy Joyce (husband, Jeff Joyce); and three great grandchildren, Beau Roberts, Reagan Roberts and Hudson Roberts.

Bettie will be missed by the many dear friends she made in her 14 years as a part of the Springmoor community. She was a determined, independent, smart woman who loved a good book, the daily crossword puzzle and ACC sports. Special thanks go to the loving care providers who were with Bettie during the last two weeks of her life.

A private family service will be held at White Memorial Presbyterian Church at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tammy Lynn Center, 739 Chappell Dr. Raleigh, NC 27606; www.nctlc.org

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
