Bettie L. Simpson



Raleigh



Bettie L. Simpson, 89, passed away on May 5, 2020. She was a military wife, traveling the world with her husband Don and their three children. They retired to Raleigh in 1970, where they lived for the next 40 years before moving to Wilmington in 2010. Bettie was known for her gentle and gracious spirit, and for having a welcoming home to all. Besides being a wonderful wife and the sweetest, most loving mother, she was talented in many mediums, including spinning, weaving, quilting and paper-making. While living in Okinawa, she achieved the level of Master of Ikebana. Bettie served as Artist-in-Residence at Sertoma Arts Center in Raleigh for many years.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her grandson, Morgan. She is survived by her three children; Michael (Joyce), Peter (Shaun), and Carol (Allan) Tucker, three grandchildren; Benjamin (Kelly), Christopher (Britney), and Emily (Derrick) Sabol, and seven great-grandchildren; Adeline, Juliet, Coralie, Beau, Harper, Wren, and Ronan. She was delighted by her family, as we were by her, and we will miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Canine Companions for Independence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store