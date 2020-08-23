1/1
Bettie Murphey
1928 - 2020
Bettie Murphey

March 16th, 1928 - August 16th, 2020

Raleigh

Bettie Lelia Myers Murphey passed away at her home on Sunday morning, August 16th, 2020. She was born in High Point, N.C. to her beloved parents James Worth Myers and Ella Inscore Myers and grew up in a lively and loving home with seven sisters and two brothers. After graduating from Trinity High School in Trinity, N.C., Bettie attended secretarial school and worked in that field for many years.

On March 13, 1955 Bettie married Jack Murphey at Lexington Avenue Baptist Church in High Point. They had one daughter and were married for 41 years until his death in 1996.

Jack and Bettie joined First Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, N.C. in 1966 where Bettie remained active as long as her health and the pandemic permitted. Bettie was a long-time member of the Tom Albright Sunday School class and Circle #5, meeting many treasured friends in both. She was a regular helper for the Mid-week Service lunch for many years and was recognized for her service to the church with the Women of the Church Honorary Life Membership Award. The family thanks dear friends Mary Jo and Charles Littlewood for faithfully taking Bettie to Sunday School and church every Sunday and to any other church event she wanted to attend.

Bettie was predeceased by her parents, husband, two sisters, Crystal Daniels and Doris Moring, a nephew, Chuck Harbinson and a niece, Sandra Harbinson.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Sharon and Mark Ashburn and her granddaughters, Maggie and Grace Ashburn. Also left to cherish Bettie's memory are her dear brothers and sisters, Frank Myers, Paul Myers, Dell Fritts, Lee Harbinson, Gerry Hollingsworth, Fran Zimmerman, and Faye Payne, special brothers and sisters-in-law and many treasured nieces, nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank Bettie's loving care-givers Delphine, Caroline, Lorna, Cathy, Alice, Jane, Sylvia and Veronica.

A private graveside service was held at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Millbrook Rd. in Raleigh and Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point assisted the family.

If you would care to make a donation in Bettie's memory, please consider The First Presbyterian Church Friendship Fund, 120 West Hargett St., Raleigh, NC, 27601, 919-833-4070.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
August 20, 2020
Carolyn Fisinessi
Family
