Bettie Weaver Reece
February 19, 1935 - July 31, 2020
Raleigh
Bettie Weaver Reece slipped peacefully to her eternal life on July 31, 2020 at the age of 85. She was married to the love of her life, Lecil Reece. They were married on October 18, 1952 and have been together since high school – over 68 years. She is survived by Lecil, and her children - Chris Reece, DuWan Wetzel, and Pam Reece; her grandchildren Valerie Finn, Jay Michael Wetzel II, and Christina Brown; and her great grandchildren Vincent Finn, Vance Finn, Varen Finn, Vayda Finn, Annabell Wetzel, and Clark Wetzel. Bettie was born in Perryville, Arkansas on February 19, 1935. She graduated from Perryville High School class of 1952. Her first career was that of a devoted military wife and mother. In addition, Bettie worked as a telephone operator for Southern Bell Telephone. Her life and joy centered around her family. Bettie was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to see her kids and family. In retirement, Bettie's second career was working as an Educational Assistant at the N.C. Board of Nursing. Bettie is preceded in death by her parents, William, and Effie Weaver; her siblings Archie Weaver, Arval Weaver, June Gifford, Lois Owens, Alice Holbrook, and Judy Weaver; and her grandson Will Reece. A memorial service will be held at Roller Crouch Funeral Home in Mountain View, Arkansas on Friday, August 7, 2020. Family and friends are welcome to a viewing from 9AM -10AM followed by a grave side service at Freeman Cemetery in Big Flat, Arkansas at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer's Association
in Bettie's name.