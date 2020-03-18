|
Betty L. Andrews
May 19,1924 - May 10th,2020
Clayton, NC
Betty Lambert Andrews passed away in Orlando, Florida on March 10, 2020 at the age of 95. Born in Clayton, NC in 1924 she graduated from Clayton High School, attended Louisburg College and later lived Raleigh, NC. Mrs. Andrews was employed until her retirement by the State of North Carolina Department of Education and was a member of the Clayton Baptist Church. She was married to Sam Browne Andrews of Raleigh who preceded her in death.
Mrs. Andrew is survived by her son William C. Poston and his wife Kathryn of Orlando, FL.; grandchildren Kayce Poston DeCastro and her husband Alex of Charleston, SC. and William McLean Poston and his wife Kylie of Jupiter, FL.; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents William Edgar Lambert and Rosa Hinton Lambert, sisters Roselyn and Mary Louise, and brothers Edward and Billy
Mrs. Andrews will join her husband at Pinecrest Cemetery in Clayton where memorial services will be held at a later date In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in her memory to First Baptist Church of Clayton.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 18, 2020