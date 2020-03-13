|
|
Betty Ann Deaton
January 20,1933-March 10,2020
Candor
Betty Ann Deaton, 87, of S. Main St., Candor, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at her residence. Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Candor Presbyterian Church, with Rev. Dr. David Speering officiating. Burial will follow in the Candor Cemetery.
Born in Montgomery County on January 20, 1933, she was the daughter of Lola Clarence and Myrtle Haywood Deaton. She was a registered nurse, retired from the Montgomery County Health Dept. She was a Lt. Col. with the US Army, serving 2 years in Japan and in the reserves for 14 years. She was a graduate of the Rex Hospital School of Nursing, a graduate of Candor High School, and was Secretary-Treasurer of Candor Presbyterian Church. Betty Ann published her own cookbook, titled "Mothers and B.A.D. too'. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Wyman Deaton.
She is survived by a sister, Rachel Alford of Rocky Mount NC; sister-in-law, Pat Deaton of Dallas TX and a nephew, Jimmy Deaton of Dallas TX.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Friday at Briggs-Candor Funeral Home and other times at the residence on S. Main St.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to Candor Presbyterian Church, PO Box 635, Candor NC 27229 or to the Montgomery County VFW, Post 9881, 191 Old Parrish Place Rd, Biscoe 27209.
Online condolences can be made at www.briggsfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020