Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
(919) 828-4311
For more information about
Betty Evans
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ann Evans


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Ann Evans Obituary
Betty Ann Miller Evans

Raleigh

Betty Ann Miller Evans of Raleigh and Morehead City passed away peacefully on February 3rd surrounded by her daughters after a long-standing illness.

Mrs. Evans was born in Mahanoy City, the only child of the late Elizabeth Derrish Miller and Joseph William Miller. After high school in 1955, she pursued a career as a stewardess for Capitol Airlines. Two years into this exciting adventure she met her beloved husband Joseph Calvin "J.C." Evans, who preceded her in death in 2005.

Married for 49 years, the pair settled in Harrellsville where J.C. was a tobacco farmer while Betty ran the house and kept the books. There they raised three daughters in this bucolic town while traveling extensively and always finding time to get up a card game. Their favorite destinations were Europe, Cuba, Vegas and Morocco. Betty and J.C. were also long-standing members of the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach. Many fond memories were made at the CBC with family and friends.

Betty's past-times in her later years included spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, traveling, playing bridge, watching old movies, and solving puzzles. She was an amazing woman who always brought a smile to those around her.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Evans is predeceased in death by her daughter Ann Victoria Evans Elliott. She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Pamela Evans and Holly Evans Gray, both of Raleigh, as well

as her grandchildren Evans Radcliff Elliott, 23, and June LaRue Gray, 8.

The family asks that memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to Saint Mary's School (where three of her daughters attended), the COPD Foundation, or a .

A memorial service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 am, followed by a reception at the Carolina Country Club.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now