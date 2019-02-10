Betty Ann Miller Evans



Raleigh



Betty Ann Miller Evans of Raleigh and Morehead City passed away peacefully on February 3rd surrounded by her daughters after a long-standing illness.



Mrs. Evans was born in Mahanoy City, the only child of the late Elizabeth Derrish Miller and Joseph William Miller. After high school in 1955, she pursued a career as a stewardess for Capitol Airlines. Two years into this exciting adventure she met her beloved husband Joseph Calvin "J.C." Evans, who preceded her in death in 2005.



Married for 49 years, the pair settled in Harrellsville where J.C. was a tobacco farmer while Betty ran the house and kept the books. There they raised three daughters in this bucolic town while traveling extensively and always finding time to get up a card game. Their favorite destinations were Europe, Cuba, Vegas and Morocco. Betty and J.C. were also long-standing members of the Coral Bay Club in Atlantic Beach. Many fond memories were made at the CBC with family and friends.



Betty's past-times in her later years included spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, traveling, playing bridge, watching old movies, and solving puzzles. She was an amazing woman who always brought a smile to those around her.



In addition to her husband, Mrs. Evans is predeceased in death by her daughter Ann Victoria Evans Elliott. She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth Pamela Evans and Holly Evans Gray, both of Raleigh, as well



as her grandchildren Evans Radcliff Elliott, 23, and June LaRue Gray, 8.



The family asks that memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to Saint Mary's School (where three of her daughters attended), the COPD Foundation, or a .



A memorial service will be held at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh, NC on Saturday, February 16th at 11:00 am, followed by a reception at the Carolina Country Club. Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary