Betty Ann Williams Ragland
Raleigh
Betty Ann Williams Ragland, 83, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was born February 25, 1937 in Nash County to the late James Alson Williams and Delta Mae Strickland Williams. Betty retired after 19 years of service with NC Office of State Personnel.
A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
The family will receive relatives and friends 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the funeral home.
Betty is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ronald McDuffie Ragland; sons: Ronald McDuffie Ragland, Jr. (Crystal) of Apex, Sterling Keith Ragland (Regina) of Wendell; daughter, Allison R. White (Andy) of Durham; grandchildren: Whitney Ragland, Trey Ragland (Marina), Travis White, Alexander Ragland, Brianna Ragland; sister, Janet W. Ferrell of Smithfield.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter, Delta Louise Ragland and brother, Eugene Williams.
