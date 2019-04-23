Services Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 1701 East Millbrook Road Raleigh , NC 27609 (919) 876-6900 Viewing 10:00 AM St. Mark's United Methodist Church Funeral 11:00 AM St. Mark's United Methodist Church Burial Following Services Raleigh Memorial Park Resources More Obituaries for Betty Barkhau Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Barkhau

1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Betty Lucille Barkhau



June 7, 1928 - April 19, 2019



Raleigh



Betty Lucille Barkhau, at the age of 90, was given the greatest gift seeing her Heavenly Father on Good Friday - April 19th, 2019. Originally from Columbus, Ohio, she has lived in Raleigh since 1973 with her late husband Harold W. Barkhau of 51 years. She is preceded in death by her husband Harold W. Barkhau and her parents Karl F. and Lucille Bauer and her brother Karl (Don) Bauer. She is survived by her children Linda Lindsay (Chris) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Kenneth Barkhau (Joanne) of Raleigh, NC; Robert Barkhau of Raleigh, NC; David Barkhau of Raleigh, NC; Gary Barkhau (Cindy) of Raleigh, NC; 7 grandchildren – Jeff Lindsay, Annette Moore, Scott Barkhau, Katie Poston, David K. Barkhau, Josiah Barkhau, Ashley Barkhau; 7 great- grandchildren – Tabitha Lindsay, Charlotte Lindsay, Henry Lindsay, Hunter Poston, Graham Poston, Boone Poston and Adeline Moore; her sister-in-law – Barbara Bauer.



Betty was born on June 7, 1928 in Columbus, Ohio where she grew up and graduated from South High School and attended and graduated from Capital University. During college she met her husband Harold at a church social and they were married in 1951. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother always offering help and enjoying time with her family which she greatly treasured. She was a very happy and joyful person who loved a great mystery movie. The greatest mystery ever however is the mystery of God's uncompromising love, forgiveness and salvation offered to us. This is something followers of Jesus accept by faith and witness in the joy of heaven. Betty along with Harold were faithful members of St. Mark's United Methodist Church since 1973. Betty was very active at church giving of her talents by way of participating and playing the piano for many years for the adult Sunday School Class, member of the women's circle, church prayer chain, member of United Methodist women, delivered, with Harold, Meals on Wheels and visiting shut-ins at the Mayview Convalescent Home. She also was a Cub Scout Den mother and volunteered for many years at her local polling booth.



Betty's legacy with her family will endure through the years. Thanks be to God for the blessings, witness, legacy and love for the Lord she gave her family. She will be greatly missed, but we are thankful that she is home to live eternally with our Heavenly Father. Her message today and always is "I'm in a better place now than I have ever been since I asked Jesus into my life. I want to stress this point that if there is anyone here who has not committed themselves to Jesus then I am asking you do that now." Jesus said, "I am the resurrection and the life. He who believers in me will live, even though he dies; and whoever lives and believes in me will never die. Do you believe this?" John 11:25. The Easter story of Jesus conquering death continues during this Easter for Betty also has conquered death and resides in heaven today. She has risen with her Savior.



Services will be held on Saturday April 27th at St. Mark's United Methodist Church with the viewing at 10AM and the funeral at 11AM . Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army or The Gideons International. Burial will follow the service at Raleigh Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Josiah Barkhau, David K. Barkhau, Scott Barkhau, Chris Poston, Stephen Moore and Chris Lindsay.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.BrownWynne.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries