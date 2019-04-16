Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farmville Funeral Home
4226 East Church Street
Farmville, NC 27828
(252) 753-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Craft Pippin Messer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Craft Pippin Messer Obituary
Betty Craft Pippin Messer

Emerald Isle

Betty Craft Pippin Messer, formerly of Farmville, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18, at 3:00 PM at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Rocky Stone. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.

A memorial service will also be held Friday at 3:00 PM at the Emerald Isle Baptist Church in Emerald Isle.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Messer, Jr. of the home; daughter, Terri Brett and husband, Jim of Emerald Isle, and Kim Pippin Nelson of Raleigh; stepson, Jackson Messer and wife, Christy of Nashville; stepdaughter, Nicole Messer Murray and husband, Joseph of Wallace; grandchildren, Elizabeth Pippin Nelson and husband, Redouane Ouaala, Bryan Adrian Nelson, Cameron Messer, Caleigh Messer, and Will Murray; great-grandchild, Hunter Ouaala; a granddog, Buddy; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Those desiring to make a memorial may please consider the Amercian or the Broad Street Clinic, 534 North 35th Street K, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Farmville Funeral Home
Download Now