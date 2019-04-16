Betty Craft Pippin Messer



Emerald Isle



Betty Craft Pippin Messer, formerly of Farmville, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, April 14, 2019.



Funeral service will be conducted Thursday, April 18, at 3:00 PM at the Farmville Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Rocky Stone. Interment will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the funeral home.



A memorial service will also be held Friday at 3:00 PM at the Emerald Isle Baptist Church in Emerald Isle.



She is survived by her husband, Floyd Messer, Jr. of the home; daughter, Terri Brett and husband, Jim of Emerald Isle, and Kim Pippin Nelson of Raleigh; stepson, Jackson Messer and wife, Christy of Nashville; stepdaughter, Nicole Messer Murray and husband, Joseph of Wallace; grandchildren, Elizabeth Pippin Nelson and husband, Redouane Ouaala, Bryan Adrian Nelson, Cameron Messer, Caleigh Messer, and Will Murray; great-grandchild, Hunter Ouaala; a granddog, Buddy; and many loving nieces and nephews.



Those desiring to make a memorial may please consider the Amercian or the Broad Street Clinic, 534 North 35th Street K, Morehead City, NC 28557.



Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 16, 2019