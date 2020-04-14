|
|
Betty Harmon Crisp
July 7, 1937 - April 10, 2020
Raleigh
Betty Harmon Crisp passed away peacefully in her home at the Cardinal of North Hills on April 10, 2020. She was 82 years old.
Betty was born in Pittsboro, NC. She married her high school sweetheart, Fred Crisp in 1956. She attended Old Dominion University and Meredith College. She was an assistant bookkeeper for Harris-Conners Chevrolet in Chapel Hill. She was a beautiful model in Charlotte, NC and Virginia Beach, VA. In Virginia Beach, when her children were young, she worked in the office of Wilner's Clothing (which started her love of fashion) and was a substitute teacher. She moved to Raleigh, NC in 1969 where she worked in real estate for Howard Perry and Walston for 14 years. She developed a love for architecture and design which she used in her personal life until her last days. Betty was competitive. She loved tennis, golf and bridge.
She earned her Life Master designation in bridge.
Betty was involved in the community. She was a member of Town and Country Garden Club, Oller Podria Book Club, Raleigh Fine Arts, and Women of the Arts of Washington DC. She was a docent at the Governor's mansion. She served as a Hospice board member. She co-chaired the Mardi Gras Ball for the Carolina Ballet. She worked on committees for the Red Cross Ball and The Foundation of Hope. She was a long time patron of the NC Museum of Art and the NC Museum of History.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon and an elder. She taught seventh grade Sunday school for nine years and had fond memories of all her students. She served as moderator of The Presbyterian Women and was bestowed an honorary life membership. She was also a Stephen minister.
Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Fred Crisp Jr. She also survived by her children: Fred Crisp III, (Martha,) and Michele Narron: her grandchildren, Chris Narron, (Brooke), Catherine Narron, Casey Finnen (James Patrick) ; her great-grandchildren, Westin Narron and Harper Finnen; her brothers, Edward Screws and Garrett Screws, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family is so grateful for Elizabeth Cochran for her support and care for the past nine months.
The Family will have a private graveside service at Oakwood cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Transitions Life Care or First Presbyterian Church Friendship Fund.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.BrownWynneEastMillbrook.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 14, 2020