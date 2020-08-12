1/
Betty Deal
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Sigmon Deal

December 31, 1932 - August 8, 2020

Knightdale, NC

Betty Lois Sigmon Deal peacefully passed away August 8 at Wake Hospital.

A private service will be held at St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund, 7304 Falls of the Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615 or the Wolfpack Club's Jim and Betty Deal Ultimate Fan Endowment by calling 919-865-1459 or mailing checks to: Wolfpack Club: Attn: Deal Family PO Box 37100, Raleigh, NC 27607.

The full obituary can be found at and condolences sent through: www.gatheringus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved