Betty Sigmon Deal
December 31, 1932 - August 8, 2020
Knightdale, NC
Betty Lois Sigmon Deal peacefully passed away August 8 at Wake Hospital.
A private service will be held at St. Philip Lutheran Church in Raleigh. Memorials may be made to St. Philip Lutheran Church Columbarium Fund, 7304 Falls of the Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615 or the Wolfpack Club's Jim and Betty Deal Ultimate Fan Endowment by calling 919-865-1459 or mailing checks to: Wolfpack Club: Attn: Deal Family PO Box 37100, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The full obituary can be found at and condolences sent through: www.gatheringus.com
.