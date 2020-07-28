Betty Greene Fallin



March 29, 1922 - July 24, 2020



Cary



BETTY GREENE FALLIN died on July 24, 2020.



Betty was born in St. Paul, Minnesota in 1922, grew up in Illinois and with late husband Orin J. Fallin lived a nomadic life, based on appreciation of the arts and the natural wonder and beauty of our planet, before moving to Cary in 1995.



An infant son, her parents and three siblings also predeceased her. Several Nieces and Nephews, spanning three generations, along with treasured friends, survive her.



As Betty requested, There will be no services. Her ashes would be spread on a Missouri lake where she and Orin learned to sail.



Memorials may be made to the Cary Art Center.



