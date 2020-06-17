Betty Jean Davis Fitzgerald



August 26, 1926 - June 10, 2020



Raleigh



Betty Jean Davis Fitzgerald passed away peacefully June 10, 2020 at Morningside of Raleigh. She was preceded in death by her mother, Maybelle Skasko and her father Charles Davis. Left to mourn is her son, Ted Fitzgerald along with his wife Pat, and grandson William Fitzgerald and his wife Kaitlyn.



Betty was born in Nashville, TN August 22, 1926. Betty lived life to the fullest. In her younger years, she traveled the world as a stewardess on DC-3's with American Airlines. Stationed at LAX, she lived in Hollywood, where she met Raleigh native Curtis Fitzgerald while he was attending classes at UCLA. Later, they married and she returned with him to Raleigh.



Betty resided in the Coley Forest neighborhood for nearly 60 years. During that time she received her BA in History from NCSU. She had many passionate interests over the years including travel, tennis, art, history, Jungian Psychology, and genealogy. Betty was a longtime member of the Raleigh Fine Arts Society and was a charter member of the NCSU Faculty Club and the Raleigh Racquet Club. She was a longtime fixture in Raleigh tennis from the 1960's to the 1980's. She was active in the local chapter of the American Airlines Kiwi Club. Betty was fervent about her family history and held memberships in the Daughters of the American Revolution, The Jamestowne Society, and the Order of Descendants of Ancient Planters.



Betty attended St. Michael's Episcopal Church from the 1960's to the 1980's and then Christ Episcopal Church.



Arrangements provided by Cremation Society of NC. Due to COVID 19, no services are planned at this time. Betty will be interred in the Columbarium at St. Michael's Episcopal Church, next to her mother. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, PO Box 25778 Raleigh, NC 27611 or the Jamestowne Society PO Box 6845 Richmond, VA 23230.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store