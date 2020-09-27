1/1
Betty Grace LaBounty Martin
1932 - 2020
Betty Grace LaBounty Martin

Raleigh

Grace "Betty" LaBounty Martin, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 12, 2020. She was born October 20, 1932 in Elizabeth, NJ to the late Alvin Joseph LaBounty and Grace Myrtle Beale LaBounty. Betty was a devout Christian and a member of North Haven Church in Raleigh. Betty was a very loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. One of her proudest achievements was that she instilled in her children was good morals, values and independent thought.

Betty is survived by her children: Barbara (Bob) Foor, Peter (Alene) Martin, Jr. Mary (Tom) Corona, Paul Martin; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Major Peter T. Martin, Sr. of the US Air Force; daughter, Susan M. Mazus; grandson, Jared Paul Corona.

A service to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 am, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at North Haven Church, 6620 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Haven Church.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
North Haven Church
