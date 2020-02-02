Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
Glenaire Retirement Community
4000 Glenaire Circle
Cary, NC
View Map
Betty Hollis


1922 - 2020
Betty Hollis Obituary
Betty L. Hollis

March 9, 1922 - January 26, 2020

Cary

Betty was born in Slater, MO. She graduated from Stephens College and the University of Missouri with degrees in music, her life-long passion.

In 1944, she married William Hollis. They were owners of a small business in Salisbury, MO where they were very active community members. They retired to Largo, FL in 1974 and in 1999 they moved to the Glenaire Retirement Community. They were members of First United Methodist Church, Cary.

Her husband preceded her in death in 2008 after 63 wonderful years together.

She is survived by daughter, Barbara Mann and husband, David; son, Paul and wife, Jeanne; grandchildren, Aaron and Jonathan; and great grandchildren, Lilah and Phineas.

A memorial service will be held February 11, 2020 at 1:00 p.m at Glenaire.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to First United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy Street, Cary, NC 27511 or the Presbyterian Homes, Inc./Glenaire Annual Appeal, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary, NC. 27511.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 2, 2020
