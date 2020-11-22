Betty Jean Cantrell Elder
November 19, 1948 - November 18, 2020
Durham, North Carolina - Ms. Betty Cantrell Elder, formerly Betty Jean Cantrell, was called home on November 18, 2020, one day before her seventy-second birthday. Betty was an outstanding mother who unconditionally loved her son and grandchildren with immense compassion and kindness. She had an unparalleled work ethic, beginning at a young age in the textile mills in Greer, SC and then getting her Cosmetology license and running her own Beauty Salon, "Cut, Color and Curl" for more than 30 years. She was tenacious and an avid learner throughout her life. At the same time, she worked as a CNC Machinist at Allied Signal in Greer, SC and later at Honeywell. At the age of 55 years, she returned to school at Greenville Technical College to pursue and obtain her degree as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was a geriatric nurse for another 12 years before her health slowed her down. Beyond her kindness to her son, she was a volunteer in the community and was recognized on numerous occasions including with the prestigious Jefferson Award for Public Service. She organized parades for the returning troops in the first Gulf War and volunteered at the Red Cross. And most of all, Betty was a tremendous cake baker whose carrot cake is still universally recognized as one of the best things in the world by her family and friends. Betty is survived by her loving son, Michael (Wendy), her grandchildren Samantha Grace and David Michael, and her brother Mack Cantrell.
Please refer to service and livestream details at https://bit.ly/BettyElderObit