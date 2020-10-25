Dr. Betty Jean Foust



Raleigh



Dr. Betty Jean Foust passed away Thursday Oct. 22, 2020. She was born April 13,1927, the daughter of John and Lottie Sanders in Lemon Springs, Lee Co., NC.



She was a teacher, and then a teacher of teachers, devoting her entire career to public education, the most noble of professions. She gave the graduation address at her Greenwood High School and then graduated at East Carolina's Teacher's College (now ECU) in 1948 with a B.S. in Elementary Education. She taught in the Sanford City Schools for 4 years and then 9 years in Thomasville following her marriage to John David Foust. During that time, she received a Master's Degree in Education from Woman's College in Greensboro, (now UNC-G) in 1958. As her husband J D's career advanced, they moved to Raleigh, where she also taught for Raleigh City Schools. She loved her students dearly, and made sure all of them completed their grade without failure, including home visits to parents, if needed. Following her extensive teaching career, she was appointed Chief Reading Consultant for the NC Dept. Of Public Instruction, a position she held until her retirement in 1987. In that role, she traveled throughout the state instructing teachers and principals about the best methods for teaching reading in NC classrooms. She authored a book, Helping Your Child to Read, which was the dissertation project for her Doctorate of Education which she received from Duke University in 1973.



Following her retirement, she became a Master Gardener and spent many hours tending to her boxwoods, figs, herbs and flower gardens. She also enjoyed making lots of mints and cookies for friends. J D was always at her side, encouraging her to pursue her interests. They enjoyed a very full life together entertaining friends, gardening, and dance club. They were active members of Edenton Street United Methodist Church since 1962. When J D began keeping honey bees in the early 90's, she became his dutiful assistant as he assumed various leadership roles in the NC State Beekeepers Association, including President in 2003. Together they learned to cook with honey and won numerous Blue Ribbons for their delicious State Fair entries. Even today, their students of "Cooking with Honey" classes continue to win Blue Ribbons. For their extensive contributions to beekeeping, J D and Betty Jean were jointly awarded the NC State Beekeeping Association's prestigious lifetime achievement award in 2006. Betty Jean greatly enjoyed her last 5 years at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community in Raleigh, NC. A special thanks goes to the Stewart Health Center staff for all the love and kindness she received.



She was preceded in death in by her husband, John David Foust, sisters Faye Bunn, and Eloise Currin. She is survived by nieces, Freida Hood and husband Danny of Goldsboro, NC; Harriet Cook and husband Fred of Spring Hope, NC; and nephews, Harvey Foust of Myrtle Beach, SC; and Michael Foust of Morganton, NC



A graveside service will be held on Sat. Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:00 at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Snow Camp, NC.



Memorials may be sent to Bethel United Methodist Church, 6364 Snow Camp Rd., Snow Camp, NC 27349



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.



