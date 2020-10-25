1/1
Betty Jernigan
1934 - 2020
Betty Beal Jernigan

April 18, 1934- October 20, 2020

Raleigh

Betty Beal Jernigan of Old Trinity Circle departed from her body on Tuesday morning at the age of 86. A Guilford County native, she was born in Gibsonville and grew up in Greensboro, NC. Her parents were Willie Raymond and Mildred Gillespie Beal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clarence "Boat" Beal. She graduated from Greensboro High School (Class of 1952), and went on to study nursing at both Saint Leo's Nursing School (until 1953) and Rex Nursing School (Class of 1955). Betty was a proud operating room nurse at Rex Hospital and Dorothea Dix Hospital from which she eventually retired. She and her late husband, John Bowden Jernigan, married on October 24, 1955. Together with family and friends they had many adventures in their RV with the Raleigh Road Runners Camping Club and the Good Sam Club. Betty was a member of the congregation and WMU at Reedy Creek Baptist Church since 1981. She loved her roses, gardenias, and hydrangeas. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Jernigan Bond; her granddaughter, Katrina Marie Bond; sister-in-law, Sylvia Beal; niece, Cindy Beal Coble; and nephew, Ronnie Beal. Visitation will be held Sunday, October 25th 2020 from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm with a funeral service to follow at 3:00 pm. A graveside gathering and dove release will be held Monday, October 26th 2020 at 3:00 pm. All Celebration of Life events will take place at Montlawn Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 2911 S. Wilmington St, Raleigh, NC 27603. Condolences may be sent to Denise and Katrina at montlawn.com.


Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
OCT
25
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
OCT
26
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
