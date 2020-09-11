1/
Betty Jo Creed
1944 - 2020
December 28, 1944 - September 8, 2020

Garner

Betty Jo Creed, 75, formerly of Edenton, NC passed away Tuesday, September 8th, after a short battle with cancer.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 13th at Montlawn Memorial Park, 2911 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, NC.

Mrs. Creed is survived by brother, Tony Webb of Edenton; her three children, Terry Elliott and Jordan Christian, both of Raleigh and Josh Christian and wife, Jaime of Bonney Lake, WA; and her grandchildren, Isaac and Matthew Christian of Bonney Lake, WA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Josiah Anthony Webb, Jr. and Florence Elizabeth Ward Webb; her husband, Robert J. Creed and her aunt, Lorinda Ward.

The family would like to extend a loving Thank-You to Martha Davis and all caregivers of DNA Staffing for their help during this difficult time.

Mrs. Creed was a longtime member of Garner United Methodist Church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to Garner UMC or to Transitions LifeCare.

Condolences may be made at Bryan-leefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Graveside service
Montlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
