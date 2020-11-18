Betty L. Stephenson
March 15, 1939 - November 15, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Betty L. Stephenson, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Betty was born in Wake County to the late Shadrack Aaron Langdon and Willie Josephine Allen Langdon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a special grandmother, Nancy Adeline Allen; and by her son-in-law, David R. Smith.
Betty attended Cleveland High School where she met her husband to be. She worked many years at Dorothea Dix Hospital and was a member of the NC State Employee's Association serving on various committees. She enjoyed time with family and friends at Kerr Lake and later in life traveling when her health allowed. Betty loved all things Christmas especially the family gatherings. She will be remembered by many for the hundreds of Hallmark cards that she sent to everyone for any occasion.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Judd Stephenson; daughters, Pamela Gayle S. Smith of Raleigh; Tammy Wray S. Braswell of Ocean Isle Beach; sisters, Nancy L. Cobb of Clayton, Charlene L. Lee of Angier; grandchildren, Diana Smith, Jamie Smith (Dustin), Jonathan Braswell (Jehnny), Nathan Braswell (Amanda), Nicole B. Emswiler (Dave), Alexis B. Kauffman (Shaun); great-grandchildren, Layla, Hayley, Alex, Logan, Jessie, John, Seth, Luke, Addison, and Adam; and a host of extended family, church family, and friends.
Flowers are welcome, or in lieu, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church: 4815 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27609; or Transitions LifeCare Hospice: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Betty will lie in repose from 1:00 – 5:00 pm on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Trinity Baptist Church in Raleigh. Burial will follow at Raleigh Memorial Park.
The family welcomes all who are comfortable to attend the service. They do kindly request that all guest follow social distancing and mask wearing protocols in place due to covid-19.
Arrangements are by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home of Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com