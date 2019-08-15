|
|
Betty Riggins Langley
October 7, 1935 ~ August 12, 2019
Garner
Betty Sue Riggins Langley, 83, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Wake Med in Cary surrounded by her family. She was born in Guilford County on October 7, 1935 to the late Wilson Edward Riggins and Maryland Younger Riggins.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. The joy of her life was spending time with her children and family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and never met a stranger. She would light up a room whenever she entered. Betty was an avid Carolina Tarheels basketball fan and always had a Coca-Cola in hand. Her pastime was spent watching her favorite television shows, reading the Bible, and listening to gospel music.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Allen) Weatherspoon, Cynthia Cannady, and Dawn (Dave) Stange; a son, Donnie (Cheryl) Huckabee; grandchildren, Christy (Richard) Bowles, Stephanie Simko, Nicole (Nick) Buchanan, Noah Stange, and Joshua Stange; great grandchildren, Sydney and Adelynn Buchanan, Allison and Emily Bowles, and Iris Lemmons; brother, Eddie (Lorraine) Riggins; sister, Peggy (Robert) Hinton, and family James and Sue Langley. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Edward Riggins.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Rodney Finch with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:45pm Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019