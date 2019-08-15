Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
(336) 228-8366
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC 27215
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Langley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Langley


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Langley Obituary
Betty Riggins Langley

October 7, 1935 ~ August 12, 2019

Garner

Betty Sue Riggins Langley, 83, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Wake Med in Cary surrounded by her family. She was born in Guilford County on October 7, 1935 to the late Wilson Edward Riggins and Maryland Younger Riggins.

Betty was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. The joy of her life was spending time with her children and family. She had a wonderful sense of humor and never met a stranger. She would light up a room whenever she entered. Betty was an avid Carolina Tarheels basketball fan and always had a Coca-Cola in hand. Her pastime was spent watching her favorite television shows, reading the Bible, and listening to gospel music.

She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Allen) Weatherspoon, Cynthia Cannady, and Dawn (Dave) Stange; a son, Donnie (Cheryl) Huckabee; grandchildren, Christy (Richard) Bowles, Stephanie Simko, Nicole (Nick) Buchanan, Noah Stange, and Joshua Stange; great grandchildren, Sydney and Adelynn Buchanan, Allison and Emily Bowles, and Iris Lemmons; brother, Eddie (Lorraine) Riggins; sister, Peggy (Robert) Hinton, and family James and Sue Langley. Betty was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Edward Riggins.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Rodney Finch with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30pm to 1:45pm Friday prior to the service at the funeral home. You may sign the online register book at www.lowefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now