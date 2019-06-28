Home

Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
White Memorial Presbyterian Church
Betty Lee Tobert


1934 - 2019
Betty Lee Tobert Obituary
Betty Lee Tobert

May 7, 1934 - June 27, 2019

Raleigh, NC

A Raleigh native, she was born May 7, 1934. She was the only child of Samuel A. and Margie Brice Lee. Survivors include a daughter, Lorey Weagel, a son, Joseph Tobert, Jr. and three grandchildren: Kathryn Weagel, Kelsey Weagel, and Dylan Tobert. Extended family members include Jane Grantham Bell, Nathan and Elizabeth Kelly, Scott and Hannah Kelly of Greenville; Sarah Grantham Bridger of Bladenboro, and Gaines Grantham of Fairmont.

Betty was a 1956 graduate of UNC Greensboro and later completed graduate studies at Duke University and NC State University. She taught school in Asheboro and Raleigh after which she had a 25-year career as Executive Director/Editor of the General Federation of Women's Clubs of North Carolina. Betty was a community service volunteer for over 50 years as a member of the Junior Woman's Club of Raleigh and The Woman's Club of Raleigh. She had served as president of both organizations. She was an Honorary Life Member of the GFWC of North Carolina and a Life Member of the UNC-G Alumni Association.

Betty was a long time member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church.

There will be a private graveside service for the family.

Memorials may be made to White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh, NC. Service for family & friends at White Memorial Presbyterian Church June 29,19 at 1 PM
Published in The News & Observer on June 28, 2019
