Betty Wright Levi



May 10, 1930 - August 29, 2020



Garner



Betty W. Levi, 90, long time resident of Garner, died Saturday morning, August 29, 2020.



Betty was a graduate of Broughton High School and Peace College in Raleigh, and retired from the North Carolina Department of Education.



She was the daughter of the late Bradley J. Wright and Julia Wood Wright, and is survived by three sons, Bradley Levi of Lexington, SC, Kenneth Levi of Atlanta, GA, Dwight Levi of Wilkesboro, NC; one sister Ada Wright Stephenson of Seneca, SC; five granddaughters and four great grandchildren.



A private family service will be held at Montlawn Memorial Park in Raleigh.



