Betty Jane Lewis
September 29, 1930 - September 11, 2020
Clayton
Betty Jane Lewis, 89, of Clayton, formerly of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the view the service on live stream on Facebook.com/First
Baptist Church-Morehead City. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at risk are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time. Those who attend will be asked to wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures.
Betty spent her years serving her church, community and family. In addition to being a constant presence and support to her husband and five children throughout the years, she was one of the first women Deacons of the First Baptist Church. When she wasn't cooking or baking for a member or family in need, she was crocheting a hat or prayer shawl. She put her RN degree to use by volunteering her services to the Red Cross and local blood drives. She also was a volunteer in the local chapter of the NC Extension Homemakers Association (an adult volunteer organization that works within the communities to empower families and individuals to improve their quality of life) where she served some years as secretary and president.
There never seemed to be a limit to any endeavor or craft she pursued. Betty's hands, heart, soul and her faith were never idle.
Colossians 3:17 - And whatever you do, in word or deed, do everything in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through him.
Proverbs 31:24-30 - She makes linen garments and sells them; she delivers sashes to the merchant. Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness. Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.
She is survived by her sons Michael Dean Lewis and wife Dorothy of West Palm Beach, FL and Gregg Allen Lewis and wife Kimberly of Huffman, TX; daughters, Sharon Marie Lewis of Clayton, Lynne Sue Lewis of Clayton, and Linda Lewis Gilewicz and husband Michael of Raleigh; grandchildren Micah Lewis and wife Rachel of Tampa, FL, Joshua Lewis and wife Janae of College Station, TX, and Joey Lynne-Marie Gilewicz of Charlotte. Three great-grandson and one blessing on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kennith D. Lewis and her parents George Watson Rudy and Marie Betts Rudy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Betty's memory to Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771 or online at www.donate.mercyships.org
or to the American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 or online at redcross.org/donate
.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC.