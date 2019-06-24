Betty Lila



Harper Moore



Raleigh



Betty Lila Harper Moore, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday morning June 21st on the summer solstice. This was a fitting day seeing that Betty had the personality of the sun; always smiling, happy and brightening everyone's day. Betty loved everyone she had ever met and touched the lives of so many people, giving more than her time and love to them.



She loved her family most of all. Her greatest attribute was raising her daughter and helping take care of her two granddaughters, whom she loved more than life itself. She loved animals and her cat Gracie.



Betty was the daughter of the late Edward Arthur Harper and Virginia Loma Vaughn Harper. She has a brother, whom she calls Buddy and talked to him on the phone every day. Betty was raised in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, during the great depression. After marrying the love of her life, Arnold, she moved to Raleigh to raise her family. Once in the place she called home, she went to business school and became the office manager of National Industrial Corporation.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Melissa Moore Smith and her husband David E. Smith, Jr. of Raleigh; by her granddaughters Chelsea Jane Smith and Catherine Kendall Smith; by her brother Edward "Buddy" Harper; by her nephew and niece Edward "Eddie Harper Jr. and Cathy Parrish Meyers; and by her beloved friends and church family.



Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of more than 60 years, Arnold Whittington Moore, in 2008.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019, at 11am at Westover Methodist Church. Lunch will be served after the service and a private graveside service will follow immediately.



In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westover Methodist Church - 300 Powell Drive - Raleigh, NC 27606.



Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019