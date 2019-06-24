Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
(919) 783-7128
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Westover Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lila H. Moore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lila H. Moore Obituary
Betty Lila

Harper Moore

Raleigh

Betty Lila Harper Moore, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday morning June 21st on the summer solstice. This was a fitting day seeing that Betty had the personality of the sun; always smiling, happy and brightening everyone's day. Betty loved everyone she had ever met and touched the lives of so many people, giving more than her time and love to them.

She loved her family most of all. Her greatest attribute was raising her daughter and helping take care of her two granddaughters, whom she loved more than life itself. She loved animals and her cat Gracie.

Betty was the daughter of the late Edward Arthur Harper and Virginia Loma Vaughn Harper. She has a brother, whom she calls Buddy and talked to him on the phone every day. Betty was raised in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, during the great depression. After marrying the love of her life, Arnold, she moved to Raleigh to raise her family. Once in the place she called home, she went to business school and became the office manager of National Industrial Corporation.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Melissa Moore Smith and her husband David E. Smith, Jr. of Raleigh; by her granddaughters Chelsea Jane Smith and Catherine Kendall Smith; by her brother Edward "Buddy" Harper; by her nephew and niece Edward "Eddie Harper Jr. and Cathy Parrish Meyers; and by her beloved friends and church family.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of more than 60 years, Arnold Whittington Moore, in 2008.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 25, 2019, at 11am at Westover Methodist Church. Lunch will be served after the service and a private graveside service will follow immediately.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Westover Methodist Church - 300 Powell Drive - Raleigh, NC 27606.

Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
Download Now