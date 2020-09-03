Betty Lou Beasley
July 24, 1939 - September 1, 2020
Four Oaks
Betty Lou Beasley, 81, daughter of the late William and Inez Beasley passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the committal service following at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
She is survived by her sons, David Earl Massengill and his wife, Kristie, John Massengill and his wife, Darlene; daughter, Karen Johnson; sisters, Mildred Bailey and husband, James, Maxine Clawson and Delores Renfrow; grandchildren, Brody Massengill and wife, Mary Beth, Tripp Massengill and wife, Brittany, Gray Johnson, Gage Massengill, McKinley Johnson, Kaitlin Kennedy and Payton Kennedy; great grandchild, Libby Massengill.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Beasley, Jerry Beasley and Larry Beasley; a sister, Lynn Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America
PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com
for the Beasley family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.