Betty Lou Beasley
1939 - 2020
Betty Lou Beasley

July 24, 1939 - September 1, 2020

Four Oaks

Betty Lou Beasley, 81, daughter of the late William and Inez Beasley passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11:00 in the chapel of McLaurin Funeral Home with the committal service following at Pinecrest Memorial Park.

She is survived by her sons, David Earl Massengill and his wife, Kristie, John Massengill and his wife, Darlene; daughter, Karen Johnson; sisters, Mildred Bailey and husband, James, Maxine Clawson and Delores Renfrow; grandchildren, Brody Massengill and wife, Mary Beth, Tripp Massengill and wife, Brittany, Gray Johnson, Gage Massengill, McKinley Johnson, Kaitlin Kennedy and Payton Kennedy; great grandchild, Libby Massengill.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Beasley, Jerry Beasley and Larry Beasley; a sister, Lynn Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dementia Society of America PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mclaurinatpinecrest.com for the Beasley family. Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Memorial service
11:00 AM
McLaurin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McLaurin Funeral Home
12830 US 70 BUSINESS HWY W
Clayton, NC 27520
9195537143
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 2, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Rick & Brenda Ferrell
Family
September 2, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Barry Ferrell
