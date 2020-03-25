|
Betty Lou Stewart Coats
July 28, 1934 - March 23, 2020
Clayton
Betty Lou Coats, daughter of the late Charles Othel and Edith Goodwin Stewart passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Mrs. Coats served as the libarian for the Town of Clayton for 30 plus years before her retirement in 2012. A 2011 recipent of the NC Order of the Long Leaf Pine, she was featured in the Tarheel Travler in 2012. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2:00 at Pinecrest Memorial Park in Clayton.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Coats; sons, Roger Lee Coats and his wife Sharon of Evington, VA, Ronald Ray Coats of Raleigh; daughter, Jeanett Coats Currin Atwater and her husband James of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Mindy Coats and fiancé Sam, Jordan Mitchell and wife Megan, Ginger Claypoole and husband Andy, Angellina Coats; great grandchildren, Graham and Cora Beth Mitchell, Drew and Sage Claypoole; nieces and nephews, Sandy Sanders and husband Robert, Lisa Jones and husband Stan, Rich Stewart and wife Laine, Sherri Garver, Ricky Stewart and wife Michelle; sister-in-law, Sandra Stewart.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers, Allen L. Stewart and Charles Stewart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hocutt-Ellington Memorial Library, 100 S. Church Street, Clayton, NC 27520, Hospice of Johnston County, 509 Brightleaf Blvd, Smithfield, NC 27577 or to the First Baptist Church, 411 N Fayetteville Street, Clayton, NC 27520.
Arrangements are with McLaurin Funeral Home, Clayton, NC
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 25, 2020