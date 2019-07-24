Betty Snipes



Betty Snipes Moore Jewell, 84, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2019. Betty was born in Lincolnton, NC on October 27, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Mary Devine Snipes and John Wesley Snipes.



Betty married Thomas William Moore on March 12, 1955. They lived in Charlotte, NC with their children, Debbie and Greg, where Betty began a career with Home Insurance Company. After relocating to Raleigh in 1973, the Moore family joined Forest Hills Baptist Church and the church family has been an important part of Betty's life since that time. Later on, Betty was also employed with Springmoor Retirement Center where she worked for 14 years before retiring in 1998.



After the death of her husband Tom in April of 1992, Betty later married George E. Jewell in November of 2005 and enjoyed being a stepmother and step grandmother to George's children and grandchildren, even after his death in April of 2007.



Betty is survived by her daughter, Debra Moore Walker of Raleigh, NC; son, Gregory Thomas Moore and wife Angela Starling Moore, of Fayetteville, NC; her grandchildren: Zachary Kyle Walker, Kara Walker Pruitt and husband Austin Edward Pruitt, Alyssa Moore Lusk and husband Brian Lusk; sister-in-law Catherine Snipes of Hickory, NC; and by her special friend: Donald Carrington of Raleigh, NC. Betty was also predeceased by her brothers and sister-in-laws: Charles and Glenda Snipes and Hugh and Joan Snipes.



Graveside Services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 25 at Raleigh Memorial Park, with Memorial Services to follow at 11 am in the Chapel of Mitchell Funeral Home. A reception for family and friends will be held afterwards.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's name may be sent to Forest Hills Baptist Church at 201 Dixie Trail, Raleigh, NC 27607 or Transitions Life Care of Raleigh (https://transitionslifecare.org/).



Published in The News & Observer on July 24, 2019