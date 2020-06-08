Betty Maddry
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Dixon Maddry

April 10, 1937 - June 5, 2020

Garner

Betty Dixon Maddry, 83, of Garner, died peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Garner, NC.

Betty was born April 10, 1937 in Chatham County, NC to the late Ernest Mack Dixon and Rena Belle Farrell Dixon. She was employed with Wake County Public Schools Child Nutrition retiring with over 20 years of service, concluding her career as manager at Vandora Elementary School Cafeteria. Betty was long standing member of Hayes Chapel Christian Church in Garner. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Willie Lou Dixon, Joyce Ann Dixon Yates and an Infant sister.

Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Willard Maddry; daughters, Ellen M. Huff (Doug) and Karen J. Maddry; grandchildren, Emily Kathryn Huff Matheson (Jon), Jared Douglas Huff; and niece, Suzan Yates Johnson (Ronnie).

A funeral service will be held 2pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Martha's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Apex Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Apex Funeral Home
550 W Williams St
Apex, NC 27502
9193628233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved