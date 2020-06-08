Betty Dixon Maddry
April 10, 1937 - June 5, 2020
Garner
Betty Dixon Maddry, 83, of Garner, died peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Garner, NC.
Betty was born April 10, 1937 in Chatham County, NC to the late Ernest Mack Dixon and Rena Belle Farrell Dixon. She was employed with Wake County Public Schools Child Nutrition retiring with over 20 years of service, concluding her career as manager at Vandora Elementary School Cafeteria. Betty was long standing member of Hayes Chapel Christian Church in Garner. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Willie Lou Dixon, Joyce Ann Dixon Yates and an Infant sister.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Willard Maddry; daughters, Ellen M. Huff (Doug) and Karen J. Maddry; grandchildren, Emily Kathryn Huff Matheson (Jon), Jared Douglas Huff; and niece, Suzan Yates Johnson (Ronnie).
A funeral service will be held 2pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Martha's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
April 10, 1937 - June 5, 2020
Garner
Betty Dixon Maddry, 83, of Garner, died peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at her home in Garner, NC.
Betty was born April 10, 1937 in Chatham County, NC to the late Ernest Mack Dixon and Rena Belle Farrell Dixon. She was employed with Wake County Public Schools Child Nutrition retiring with over 20 years of service, concluding her career as manager at Vandora Elementary School Cafeteria. Betty was long standing member of Hayes Chapel Christian Church in Garner. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Willie Lou Dixon, Joyce Ann Dixon Yates and an Infant sister.
Betty is survived by her husband of 64 years, Willard Maddry; daughters, Ellen M. Huff (Doug) and Karen J. Maddry; grandchildren, Emily Kathryn Huff Matheson (Jon), Jared Douglas Huff; and niece, Suzan Yates Johnson (Ronnie).
A funeral service will be held 2pm Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Apex Funeral Home Chapel, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, NC 27502. Burial will follow the service at Martha's Chapel Christian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 8, 2020.